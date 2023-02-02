A mother has been arrested following the death of a 2-year-old child in a Pueblo hospital Tuesday.

Pueblo police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon. The child died that evening around 10 p.m. of unspecified injuries, according to police.

The mother of the 2-year-old lived with the child at a residence in the 2200 block of E. 12th St., where police executed a search warrant.

Mythia Latka, 23, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse causing death and is being held on $100,000 bond. Latka is due in Pueblo County Court for a first appearance on Feb. 6.

This is the Pueblo Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2023.