A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Pueblo that left a 73-year-old woman dead, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

On Oct. 21, deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road, located in a rural area of southwest Pueblo, for reported shots fired. Patti Magby was found shot outside the residence, the Sheriff's Office said. Medical crews rendered emergency medical care but Magby was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators learned that on the night of her death, Magby had left her home and gone to the nearby residence of Max Struck, 35, for unknown reasons. Struck allegedly shot and killed Magby, who was unarmed, deputies said.

Struck was taken into custody without incident Thursday on a warrant for first-degree murder. According to online records, Struck is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on a $500,000 bond and on a revised second-degree murder charge.