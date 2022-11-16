Johnson,Kevin.png

Kevin Johnson.

 Courtesy of Canon City Police Department

Cañon City police arrested a Pueblo man last week after finding a stolen gun and more than 80 fentanyl pills in his car, according to a news release from the department.

Kevin Johnson faces felony charges of possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

At about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 10, Cañon City narcotics officers stopped Johnson’s car after receiving a tip that he might be carrying drugs. A K-9 officer did an “open-air sniff” and alerted to the presence of drugs, officials said.

A search of the car turned up a “considerable amount” of drugs, including 88 blue fentanyl pills, heroin and methamphetamine in addition to a stolen gun and almost $500 in cash. The heroin and meth also tested positive for fentanyl, police said.

Johnson was arrested and booked on $2,500 bail, which he paid with a credit card. He was released the following day.

Attorneys spar over admission of evidence in case of toddler's fentanyl overdose in Colorado Springs
Colorado's 462 faces of fentanyl
Stolen vehicle, nearly 300 fentanyl tablets seized near Colorado Springs shopping center

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments