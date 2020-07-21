A Pueblo man is accused of killing his roommate’s two dogs and dismembering one of them in a felony animal abuse case.
Teller County Animal Control officers said in a news release Tuesday that detectives are investigating and looking for Matthew Stephen Dieringer, 30, on allegations of killing his roommate’s two dogs Monday.
The sheriff’s office said Dieringer beat to death his roommate’s 7-year-old Australian cattle dog, Suka. He then allegedly killed and dismembered his roommate’s other dog, Hayoka, according to the sheriff’s office.
A necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma, according to the release.
Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area and has an active felony warrant for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 6 felony, the sheriff’s office said. He may have dyed his hair a darker color, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone sees Dieringer to not approach him but to call local law enforcement. Anyone with additional information on this case or any details about Dieringer’s whereabouts, should contact Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.