A man with active warrants was arrested Friday, along with both of his parents, after he allegedly tried to escape bounty hunters in Pueblo and fired a gun while they tried to take him into custody.
Officers arrived to Pueblo Motorsports Park in Pueblo West where they found Frederick Redfern Jr., 24, armed with a handgun, according to a news release from Pueblo police department.
Bounty hunters told police that once they arrived to the park, they saw Redfern Jr. fire his gun three times at a brown truck circling him, the Pueblo Chieftan reported. The bounty hunters said they didn’t know who was inside the truck or how the occupants knew Redfern Jr., according to the Chieftan.
After the brown truck drove off, the bounty hunters approached Redfern Jr. That’s when the 24-year-old’s parents pulled up in a green Dodge Durango, the Chieftan reported. His 45-year-old mother, Billie Jean Redfern rammed the SUV into a bounty hunter’s car, while his 60-year-old father Frederick Redfern Sr. fired shots at the bounty hunters, police said.
During the chaos, there was a collision that caused Redfern Jr. to be struck and his leg was broken, police said. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
According to Pueblo police department:
Fredrick Redfern Jr. is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of a restraining order.
Frederick Redfern Sr. is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.
Billie Jean Redfern is being held on suspicion of vehicular assault.
At the time of the arrest, Redfern Jr. had two open warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court, violation of a protection order and assault—felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police reported.