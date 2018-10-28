Pueblo police officers helped pull a woman out from under a car after she was inadvertently run over late Saturday night.
The driver was reportedly pulling into her garage off of an alley just before 11 p.m. when she felt a bump, then heard someone screaming for help. Police say the victim was a homeless woman who had been sleeping in front of the driver's garage. The driver didn't see her.
The victim was alert but still trapped underneath the vehicle when officers got to the home in the 400 block of West 13th Street. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but police say she suffered a severe burn on her torso from the car's undercarriage.
The driver was not cited in the accident. For more on this story visit KKTV.com.