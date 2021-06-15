The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding missing 12-year-old Jarika Otero, who left her Pueblo West home on June 12 and is likely with her non-custodial mother, Jolene Ware, deputies said.
Otero disappeared after connecting with Ware, 32, and deputies had reason to believe that the two were on foot and in Colorado Springs, officials said.
Otero was previously living with a family member who did have custody of her in a home in Pueblo West, they added.
Deputies described Otero as 4 feet tall, 100 pounds, having green/brown eyes and wearing patterned jean shorts and a red T-shirt that tied in the front. Deputies described Ware as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 130 pounds and with brown eyes, and said that Ware had recently cut both her and her daughter's hair.
Individuals with information about Otero and/or Ware can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6402 or dial 911.