Pueblo County deputies investigated a suspicious death in the east part of the county Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a report of a dead body near 62nd Lane, which is in a rural part of the county near Boone, at around noon on Tuesday.
The name and cause of death for that individual, the sheriff’s office said, will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.
Deputies are investigating the death, which they’ve ruled as suspicious, and have asked anyone with information to step forward and contact the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6400, or the Pueblo Crime Stoppers, at 719-542-STOP.