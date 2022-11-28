A grass fire consuming over 200 hundred acres has spurred two schools and a neighborhood to evacuate near Rye on Monday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 11:40 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported that smoke was visible from the Pueblo area.

Just before 12:15 p.m., School District 70 announced the evacuations of Rye High School and Rye Elementary and said students would be transported to Craver Middle School.

"Once students are transferred, parents may pick up students at Craver with proper identification," a district spokesperson said in an email. "For students who are bused, we are coordinating with First Student and will provide updates as they become available."

At about 12:35 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations orders for the Mount Baldy subdivision and said that the Red Cross set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center, 5000 Cuerno Verde in Colorado City.

