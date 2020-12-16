Pueblo County activated its mobile morgue unit to help health care and funeral providers, the Pueblo County Coroner tweeted Tuesday.
The semi-unit will be used to store bodies of recently deceased persons for short periods pending funeral arrangements.
The Pueblo County coroner did not immediately respond to questions about why the mobile unit was deployed, if its in use or where it is located.
The county reported five COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, while 26 were reported last Wednesday. The county reported 229 COVID-19-related deaths since March.