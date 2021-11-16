The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has two in custody following a standoff at a Pueblo residence stemming from a series of gun shop burglaries, officials with the office announced Tuesday.
Around 5 a.m., sheriff's office deputies, investigators, SWAT, drone team and K-9 units in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms converged on the 1200 block of 30th Lane near U.S. Highway 50 to execute a search warrant of a home in the area. Deputies said the warrant was obtained in regards to an investigation into a series of recent gun shop burglaries. Officials with the office said around two dozen guns were stolen.
Suspects in the home refused to come out for around 9 hours, until deputies deployed tear gas, officials with the office said.
The two were arrested, one on suspicion of burglary, the other on suspicion of obstruction, according to deputies.