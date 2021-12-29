Officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for information that led to the death of 63-year-old Ronald Cancino whose remains were found in November.
Officials with the office identified Cancino Wednesday. His remains were found Nov. 13 east of the Pueblo City limits, officials said. Cancino was reported missing in February and Pueblo Police Department officials said then he did not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
