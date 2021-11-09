Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are praising a woman who "wrestled a loaded handgun" from her husband who had threatened to kill her and her two children, and the deputy who arrested the man, officials announced Tuesday.
The incident happened on Interstate 25 Saturday Saturday evening when Deputy Kayla Ruiz saw a vehicle that was weaving while traveling north. When she got closer, Ruiz noticed a woman in the passenger seat motioning for help. Ruiz attempted to pull the vehicle over but the the driver didn't stop, deputies said. Ruiz said the woman appeared to open the door trying to jump from the moving vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop.
Both doors opened with the woman exiting from the passenger side and a man exiting driver side, deputies said.
"Just shoot me, just shoot me. I'm not going back to jail," deputies say the man said while approaching Ruiz.
Ruiz pulled her taser and ordered the man to the ground, deputies said. When he disobeyed, she fired the taser at him and took him into custody.
Afterward, the woman told Ruiz that the man was her husband and there were two small children in the car whom he threated to kill with a gun after hitting her in the face with it, officials said.
The woman said she wrestled the gun from him and threw it out the window, moments before Ruiz spotted the vehicle.
Deputies said the man, 42, was taken to jail on suspicion of several felony charges including domestic violence, menacing with a deadly weapon, vehicular eluding and assault.
Sunday, deputies recovered the loaded gun with a K-9.
“There were a dozen ways this deputy’s actions ensured a peaceful resolution to this situation. Every day across the US, we see these situations end with the death of an officer or a suspect, but not on this day and that is because of Deputy Ruiz,” Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a release.
“If the suspect had been holding a gun, procedure would have dictated a deadly weapon come out of Ruiz’s holster," he added. “We don’t reveal the name of a Domestic Violence victim, but it is certainly worth mentioning her bravery potentially saved her and the children, and possibly the life of either the suspect or our deputy.”