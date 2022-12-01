A Pueblo Central High School girls’ basketball player is facing charges following a fight with a Sand Creek High School player.

The brawl took place during a game between the two schools on Monday at Pueblo Central, according to the Pueblo Police Department. A Sand Creek player sustained minor injuries in the fight, police spokesman Capt. Dustin Taylor said.

Police officials would not release the player’s name because she’s still a student, but did confirm that a school resource officer was at the game, observed the fight and cited the player for battery.

The Pueblo police blotter shows an 18-year-old female named Seven Wilton was cited for battery at Pueblo Central on Monday. MaxPreps, a national high school sports website, has Wilton listed as a senior guard on the Pueblo Central varsity girls’ basketball roster.

Attempts to contact Pueblo School District 60 and the Colorado High School Activities Association were unsuccessful. The Sand Creek girls’ basketball coach declined a request for comment.

Simple battery is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or $1,000 in fines, according to the Colorado criminal statutes.