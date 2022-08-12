Pueblo police cruiser

A Pueblo Police Department vehicle. File photo.

Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday.

Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Police were searching for a “smaller” SUV, possibly a white Blazer, along with a Blue Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta. No other suspect description was available last time this article was updated.

