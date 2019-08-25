Colorado City Creamery
Brianna Boardman, 7, of Victoria, British Columbia, eats a double-scoop ice cream cone from Colorado City Creamery while sister Livia, 5, watches Wednesday in Old Colorado City. Warmer weather arrived in the area, with the high of 73 degrees in Colorado Springs approaching the all-time high for March 27 of 76 degrees set in 1988. The city’s hottest March day was March 26, 1971, when the temperature spiked to 81. But the heat won’t last for long, meteorologists say. The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 70 degrees Thursday, 60 degrees Friday and 39 degrees Saturday in Colorado Springs, with chances of snow Friday night and Saturday morning.

Marveling at her cool, tasty treat

 Dougal Brownlie
Colorado Springs broke a record for high temperature on Aug. 25, reaching 95 degrees around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday was the fourth time this year and second time this month that the daily heat record in Colorado Springs was broken.

The warmest Colorado Springs ever got on Aug. 25 prior to Sunday was 94 degrees, set in 2011.

The weather is expected to cool off early this week, with a high of 80 on Monday and Tuesday and 86 on Wednesday expected.

Pueblo also broke its record-high temperature midday Sunday, and reached 100 degrees later in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Pueblo reached 99 degrees shortly before 12:30 p.m., the weather service said. That mark broke the 98-degree record for a high temperature on Aug. 25. Pueblo's record was most recently set in 2011.

Sunday was the third time this month and the fifth time this year that Pueblo had broken a daily heat record.

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

