The mother of a 4-year-old Pueblo boy who died from the flu this week reportedly consulted an anti-vaccine Facebook group days before the boy's death.
According to a report from NBC News, the mother of the boy had recently posted to the “Stop Mandatory Vaccination” Facebook page, seeking treatment advice for her sick children.
Screenshots of a now-deleted post show the mother, identified by NBC as Geneva Montoya, telling members of the group that she was prescribed Tamiflu for everyone in her household, but did not pick up the prescription. She also reportedly told the group that she was using natural remedies to treat the children, including peppermint oil, Vitamin C and lavender.
Group members had suggested she try breast milk, thyme and elderberry—but none suggested she seek medical advice, NBC reported.
"I'm hurting so bad right now and so is his dad and brothers. Our whole family is hurting and it feels like we failed him because we did what we had to do," the boy's mother told Gazette news partner KKTV. The station did not identify her.
On Thursday, the boys' father, Najee Jackson Sr., told FOX31 in Denver that the 4-year-old's eventual flu diagnosis, came as a total surprise and that their 10-month-old son’s symptoms seemed to be the worst.
On Sunday, the family had returned to their Pueblo home after receiving treatment for the baby at Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs, FOX 31 reported.
According to FOX31, the boy's mother is the organizer of a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $9,600 as of Friday night. On the page, she wrote that while three of her four sons were sick, the 4-year-old, also named Najee, seemed to be in better condition than the others.
She also wrote that the 4-year-old was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs after she found him pale and lying on the floor shortly after getting out of the bath. The mother was told that Najee suffered an "anoxic brain injury related to a seizure" and was placed on life support.
He died days later.
The mother told KKTV that her son was a vibrant boy who was always able to make people laugh.
"He was the light of everybody's day. ... He's full of joy, full of energy, has the most beautiful smile with his super deep dimples."
The family of the boy did not want to comment on whether he was vaccinated, KKTV reported.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that they did not have any records that show whether the child was vaccinated. A spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that two children have died from the flu this season in Colorado.