Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and with the Pueblo Police Department are jointly investigating the death of a man found in a rural part of the county as a homicide, authorities announced Friday.
Pueblo County coroner Brian Cotter identified 25-year-old Raymond Terry Ray of Ordway as the man authorities found on Aug. 17, after they were called out to 62nd Lane, near Boone, at around noon on Tuesday on a report of a dead body.
Ray had been reported missing from a residence in Pueblo around three weeks before, on July 24, with a missing persons report for him being filed with the police department four days later.
Authorities said that because of the circumstances of the case, the sheriff’s office and the police department are moving forward with the investigation as a homicide, and are carrying it out jointly.
They also said that Ray’s cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office.
People with information on the incident can call Pueblo Police Department Detective Torres at 719-320-6037, police said, or can call Detective Landreth at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6400. Those who would prefer to remain anonymous should call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP, where they could also be eligible for a cash ward, authorities said.