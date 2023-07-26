A 2-month-old girl from Pueblo has been found safe after a two-day statewide search.

The Pueblo Police Department announced July 27 that Elsy Ardolino has been found safe and her mother taken into custody.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for Elsy, after she was taken by her parents under circumstances.

The girl had been staying with a family member in the Pueblo area after her mother had made troubling statements and asked the family member to watch the infant.

Elsy was taken by her mother and father on Tuesday afternoon from a home in Pueblo West. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person report, which was upgraded to an Amber Alert on Wednesday.