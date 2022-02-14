After a five-month search, Woodland Park has selected a new Chief of Police, according to a Monday news release.
Chris Deisler, a veteran with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, currently serves as police chief in Winter Springs, Fla., the release stated. Deisler was chosen from dozens to serve as the Woodland Park’s top police official after a nationwide search by human resources firm Koff & Associates.
“We are very excited to have Chief Chris Deisler join our Woodland Park team,” said City Manager Michael Lawson. “Chris brings not only great energy and experience to the role but a deep desire to serve our community and our officers.”
Deisler’s hiring comes after a shakeup in leadership within the Woodland Park Police Department. Last July, former police chief Miles DeYoung announced his retirement amid an investigation into multiple complaints about his conduct in the workplace. The probe, conducted by an outside party, concluded that DeYoung had harassed and intimidated people under his command, especially women.
The investigative firm, JEH Consulting, recommended that DeYoung be fired.
In June, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations conducted a criminal probe that resulted in two Woodland Park police commanders being place on administrative leave. Lawson said the investigation was unrelated to DeYoung’s retirement.
Steve Hasler was brought on as interim chief, but some community members questioned the hiring because of Hasler’s employment history. In 2012, Hasler was fired from his position as Chief of Police in Lone Tree three years after a report from an outside investigator found sexual discrimination and nepotism in the department.
Deisler was chosen after the search winnowed the number of candidates to three. After several interviews with Woodland Park leaders and community members, city leaders were convinced he was the right choice for the job.
Deisler said he intends to foster a culture of trust and cooperation throughout the department and within the community.
“As we move along together into the future, the dedicated members of the agency and I will work cooperatively to create an environment of mutual trust and respect both within the department and with the community to provide concierge-level police services to those we serve,” he said.
Lawson said the city is looking forward to putting last year’s turbulent events behind it and moving forward with Deisler at the helm of the police department.
“We have a tremendous police force already,” Lawson said. “We believe Chris will only help it grow and thrive.”
Deisler’s appointment is contingent upon confirmation by the city council, which will hold a vote at its Feb. 17 meeting, officials said. If confirmed, Deisler will assume his duties on Mar. 28.