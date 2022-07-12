The woman who was killed in a boating incident Saturday at Lake Pueblo State Park suffered traumatic injuries after being ejected from her personal watercraft into the water and hitting a nearby boat propeller, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The woman, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office as 32 year-old Arley Rodriguez-Lopez of Pueblo, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving procedures attempted by Parks and Wildlife rangers.

Parks and Wildlife has launched an investigation, the agency said in a news release Tuesday, but preliminary results indicate the cause of Rodriguez-Lopez's death was likely accidental.

“This appears to be a terrible accident,” Joe Stadterman, Park Manager at Lake Pueblo, said in a news release. “Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident. But it remains under investigation at this time."

Parks and Wildlife officials are conducting interviews as part of the investigation and have impounded two jet skis and a boat.

Rodriguez-Lopez's death is the sixth water-related death at Lake Pueblo this year, officials said. Five of those deaths were drownings.

There have been 23 drownings in Colorado this year. There was a record 34 drownings in 2020.