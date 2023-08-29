One woman was shot and injured early Tuesday morning while walking her dog in Memorial Park, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, CSPD received reports of a shooting near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Hancock.

Police told Gazette news affiliate KKTV that the woman had been shot in the leg while walking her dog. Officials said the incident may have been self-inflicted, with accidental shots fired.

Officials say the woman is expected to make a full recovery. Animal law enforcement officers responded to the park with police and took the dog away from the scene.