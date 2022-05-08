First responders freed a trapped woman after a crash Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 6 a.m. that there were "trapped parties" at the crash, which occurred at the intersection of W. Cheyenne Road and Woodburn Street.

Police told Gazette news partner KKTV the driver was traveling east on Cheyenne Road when something distracted her and she collided into a parked truck. The corner of the truck smashed through the passenger’s side of the windshield.

She was successfully removed from her vehicle and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.