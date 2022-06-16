night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
A woman killed in a crash involving a motorcycle last week has been identified, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday. 

On June 9, 21-year-old Ashlyn Miles was driving the motorcycle north on North Nevada Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle heading west on East Willamette Avenue pulled into the intersection, resulting in a collision. Miles was ejected from her bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she died the following day. 

Police are investigating the incident. Miles' death marks the 20th traffic fatality this year. There were 19 such deaths at this time a year ago, officials said. Of the 20 deaths, 10 involve motorcycles. Of the 19 from this time last year, just four involved motorcycles. 

