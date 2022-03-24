A 29-year-old woman was arrested this week after officers watched her steal a car in Colorado Springs, police said Thursday.
Brandi Bates was a wanted fugitive when officers on Tuesday saw her get into a stolen vehicle and followed her to the intersection of East Bijou Street and Iowa Avenue, where she was arrested, police said. Colorado State Parole assisted in the arrest.
Bates is connected to four recent auto thefts in Colorado Springs, police said.
Police also said they linked one of Bates' associates, Jamie Winkler, to a fifth stolen vehicle. Winkler, a parolee, was already in custody when she was named in the car theft, police added.