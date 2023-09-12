The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a potential chemical spill on the city's southeast side on Tuesday, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Firefighters responded to reports of a propane chemical smell and were working with Colorado Springs Utilities to determine the source of the smell.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is investigating multiple calls for the smell of Natural gas or Propane in the the South East part of Colorado Springs. No source found yet and no immediate danger has been determined. Multiple CSFD units are investigating the reports. More info will follow.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 12, 2023
Utilities spokesman Steve Berry said the smell is likely the result of a spill at the Drennan gate station in Security.
"Winds have blown the smell into the Colorado Springs area," Berry said.
Fire officials said: "No immediate danger has been determined."
“The odor is the result of a Black Hills Energy mercaptan (odorant added to natural gas) spill at a natural gas facility in Security," Colorado Springs Utilities said on social media.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only