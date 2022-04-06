Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released body-cam footage Wednesday of deputies administering life-saving aid to a woman who took a fentanyl overdose.
In a story originally announced March 30, deputies responded to a call for service for a woman who had overdosed on the drug around 6 p.m. March 23. The woman was in a residence in the 500 block of Security Boulevard.
Deputies arrived to find the woman unresponsive on a bed. They moved her to the floor and stopped breathing soon after. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan. When she still did not respond, deputies performed CPR and successfully resuscitated the woman.
She regained consciousness soon after the fire department arrived. She was taken to a local hospital, where she received treatment.