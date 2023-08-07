Calling 911 for help in life-threatening or critical emergencies in Colorado Springs will mean waiting longer for police to respond than they did five years ago, a symptom of ongoing staffing shortages the department is working to address, officials say.

Data provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department show its average and median response times have increased since 2019 for calls for service during life-threatening situations, which the department categorizes as Priority 1 calls, and critical situations with potential danger but no immediate threat to life, categorized as Priority 2.

The median response time measures the midway point in data reflecting the time in which officers arrived 50% of the time. The average response time is calculated by adding up response times and dividing the sum by the number of data points.

The median better reflects response times because the average can be affected by extreme outliers, such as if an officer forgets to report they've arrived on scene and run the clock for hours, Colorado Springs police previously said in 2018. That year, the department began using the median response time as a second measurement.

Colorado Springs police average response time data show a person is waiting about two minutes longer this year for police response to Priority 1 calls and about 14 minutes longer for response to Priority 2 calls than they were in 2019.

Average response times for Priority 1 calls increased from 12 minutes and 37 seconds in 2019 up to 14 minutes and 21 seconds so far in 2023, according to police data. They increased from 30 minutes and 59 seconds for Priority 2 calls in 2019 to 44 minutes and 45 seconds in 2023.

Median response times for Priority 1 calls increased from 9 minutes and 48 seconds in 2019 up to 10 minutes and 21 seconds so far in 2023, and from 16 minutes for Priority 2 calls in 2019 up to 19 minutes and 49 seconds in 2023, according to police data.

Various factors directly impact police response time, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Pam Castro said. That can include patrol staffing levels, travel times to calls for service and the amount of time officers spend on calls for service, she said.

"When officers are not available, response time is higher," Castro said.

In an emergency, every minute counts, said D'Ontay Roy, president of the Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission that makes recommendations to the City Council on police reforms.

"People that are making those calls, that can seem like a lifetime if you're in the middle of a situation. When you think about the amount of damage that can be done in … that lag time alone, it's risky. It's dangerous," Roy said.

The department's current model, Castro said, aims to reach police staffing levels that will allow an average response time of 10 minutes to Priority 1 calls. The department doesn't have a target response time for Priority 2 calls, and there are no national established standards for law enforcement response times to Priority 1 calls, she said.

Agencies also don't calculate response times the same way. Colorado Springs police measure response times from the time a call is received to the time the first officer arrives on scene, Castro said.

"The 10-minute target was chosen for several reasons, including that it is a realistic target when CSPD is fully staffed to its 2024 authorized sworn strength," she said.

The need to improve response times took center stage in debates among mayoral candidates during this year's mayoral election, as candidates promised to address public safety citywide.

The conversation was renewed and emotional three weeks after the May 16 runoff election, when Tali'Ja Campbell and her attorneys claimed the Colorado Springs Police Department ignored a call for service from her on June 2, when she reported her husband Qualin Campbell had been taken hostage. Her call came about an hour before Qualin Campbell's body was discovered that day in a parking lot on 1500 S. Nevada Ave., less than a mile from Colorado Springs police's downtown headquarters. He was shot and killed; the El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Attorney Harry Daniels, a Georgia-based civil rights lawyer representing Tali’Ja Campbell, said the Police Department confirmed to him they had received her 911 call.

In the weeks since, police have not shared further information on the incident.

In recent years Colorado Springs police officials have attributed slower call response times largely to the department's ongoing staffing issues. In a use-of-force study completed in spring 2022 by a third-party consultant, Pennsylvania-based Transparency Matters, officers indicated they felt the longer response times have deteriorated public trust in police.

The Police Department commissioned the $169,000 study that examined racial disparities and evaluated use of force policy after protests of police use of force tactics in Colorado Springs and nationally over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota Black man who was murdered by a White police officer in 2020.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has 730 sworn officers, and 37 people who are in the academy will join the department later this year, according to figures the department provided July 10.

Colorado Springs has designated enough funding for 818 sworn police officers, but retaining them has also been a challenge.

"The members of the Colorado Springs Police Department want to answer every request for assistance as quickly as possible but this urgency is obviously higher when someone is in a life-threatening situation," Castro said.

Steps the department has taken to improve response times include reviewing various types of calls for "alternative responses" such as online and over-the-phone reporting and responses by a community service officer, to take some of the workload off of patrol officers so they can respond to higher-priority calls for service, she said.

The department has also trained sworn and professional staff supervisors on how to manage active calls so police can efficiently respond; is working to update and improve its technology to increase efficiency; and has moved to a continuous hiring of sworn and professional staff, with academies held every 15 weeks — "meaning multiple police academies will be held at the same time in the same small space," Castro said.

To that end, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Police Chief Adrian Vasquez last month shared with the City Council their proposal to build a new police academy, which they hope to partially fund with around $5 million in excess tax revenues. The City Council will hear more from Mobolade and Vasquez on the idea during the board's work session Monday.

Having two police academies running concurrently under the continuous hiring model will "significantly" increase the number of staff being trained at one time, Vasquez said.

"Having more academies will help put more officers on patrol responding to calls from the community, but it is not just about the number of officers," he said. "A new academy will help ensure we are training our new officers and allow space to continue to train our current officers and professional staff. Up-skilling our employees will help with retention as it is a key factor in employee wellness across many professional fields. Retaining the officers we currently have is also important."

Five of the residents who addressed the City Council during the board's regular meeting July 25 said they would prefer to see the $5 million that could go toward the new academy used to address affordable housing or homelessness. Another two said they feared adding more officers to the department's ranks would "disproportionately impact" disenfranchised communities. One expressed general approval to the plan.