A power outage that affected thousands of customers in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night was caused by a vehicle that crashed into electrical equipment.

The outage impacted an area near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; Powers and Stetson Hills Road; and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. Around 4,200 customers were affected; power was restored shortly before 6:30 p.m. according to a tweet from CSU.

