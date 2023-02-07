A power outage that affected thousands of customers in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night was caused by a vehicle that crashed into electrical equipment.
The outage impacted an area near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; Powers and Stetson Hills Road; and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. Around 4,200 customers were affected; power was restored shortly before 6:30 p.m. according to a tweet from CSU.
Update: All customers have been restored. Crews got everyone back in service within an hour! 👏 👏 https://t.co/LZI7sT8nF6— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) February 8, 2023