The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded suspect with a gun in Yoder has turned into an officer-involved shooting. 

Deputies reported on Twitter that a suspect was shooting out of a home at the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Thursday night. 

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was sent out to affected neighbors, the sheriff's office also tweeted updates about the incident. 

Residents in the area of the 6200 Block of Boone Road were asked to shelter-in-place during a barricaded suspect situation Thursday night. 

Residents were asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows. 

In a tweet posted just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area because the suspect was firing rounds out of the home.

A sheriff's office spokesperson was expected to provide an update; no additional details about the shooting were immediately available. 

Colorado Springs police will be the lead investigative agency for the shooting. 

