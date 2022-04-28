The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded suspect with a gun in Yoder has turned into an officer-involved shooting.
Deputies reported on Twitter that a suspect was shooting out of a home at the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Thursday night.
Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was sent out to affected neighbors, the sheriff's office also tweeted updates about the incident.
Residents were asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.
In a tweet posted just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area because the suspect was firing rounds out of the home.
MEDIA: If you have anyone on scene in YODER near Boone and Truckton, for your safety— it is highly advised your staff stay away from the area.
The suspect is firing rounds out of the home. Do not attempt to get close. PIO is at least an hour out. Staging at Highway 94/ Yoder. https://t.co/bBp56buq1r
A sheriff's office spokesperson was expected to provide an update; no additional details about the shooting were immediately available.
Colorado Springs police will be the lead investigative agency for the shooting.