Colorado Springs police are have found Bobby Suddith, a 16-year-old, missing at-risk teen, department officials announced Wednesday night.
Following announcements made earlier in the day detailing Bobby's last known whereabouts, police officials sent a tweet at 4:40 p.m. saying that he had been found safe.
Previously, Bobby had been last seen around 9:17 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Union Boulevard, wearing a white polo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was attending school in Colorado Springs but lives in Pueblo and is unfamiliar with the city, officials said. He is listed as 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and a slim build.