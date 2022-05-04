Bobby Suddith.jpg

Bobby Suddith 

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs police are have found Bobby Suddith, a 16-year-old, missing at-risk teen, department officials announced Wednesday night.

Following announcements made earlier in the day detailing Bobby's last known whereabouts, police officials sent a tweet at 4:40 p.m. saying that he had been found safe. 

Previously, Bobby had been last seen around 9:17 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Union Boulevard, wearing a white polo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was attending school in Colorado Springs but lives in Pueblo and is unfamiliar with the city, officials said. He is listed as 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and a slim build. 

Service restored after water main break in Colorado Springs
El Paso County law enforcement, county officials discuss fentanyl crisis
Health advisory announced for marijuana sold at 2 locations in Colorado Springs

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments