Faculty and students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs are mourning the loss of a student who was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend, according to a Monday announcement.

Dawson Wilcox, 19, was found unresponsive Saturday night when police performed a welfare check at the dorms, according to university spokesman Chris Valentine. No cause of death has been released.

“It is devastating to lose a member of the Mountain Lion Family,” university Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a statement.

Wilcox, who began at UCCS last fall, was a philosophy and political science double major and a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity, officials said.

The university announced it is offering mental health support services for students and employees.

“I know this news is hard for so many, especially those who knew and loved Dawson,” Reddy said.