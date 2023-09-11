Two Las Animas County deputies accused of using excessive force during a traffic stop are no longer employed by the Sherriff's Office, a county spokesperson told The Gazette on Monday.

Former Las Animas County sheriff's Deputy Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo face a lawsuit alleging that they unlawfully arrested and assaulted Kenneth Espinoza of Colorado and then made false claims about the incident.

“Dep. Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo were terminated from employment on August 25, 2023. Due to pending litigation, no further information will be released,” the Sheriff's Office told Gazette news partner KKTV.

The lawsuit alleges that Noel and Trujillo tased Espinoza and pointed their guns at him during a traffic stop on Nov. 29, 2022, in Trinidad while Espinoza was waiting in his truck for his son.

The lawsuit alleges that Espinoza broke no laws, did not resist arrest, that Trujillo and Noel used unreasonable force with Espinoza during the interaction and that the pair lied about the incident to the Sheriff's Office.

"Defendants Trujillo and Noel violently and without justification assaulted Mr. Espinoza on November 29th, 2022. Mr. Espinoza was simply an innocent bystander, waiting for his son while a traffic stop was conducted," the lawsuit states. "There was no real or apparent threat to the officers. Both Defendants escalated and caused this situation, acted violently and unlawfully, and then wrote minimized and/or falsified statements as to what occurred during the encounter with Mr. Espinoza."

A statement from Espinoza's attorneys on Monday said the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office recommended a criminal investigation against Trujillo and Noel after reviewing the incident.

KKTV released the body camera footage of the incident earlier this year.

Court records show that the lawsuit against Trujillo and Noel remains active in federal court.