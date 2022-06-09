Two people are dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a SUV in northern Colorado Springs Thursday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Department said.
According to police, two were on the motorcycle driving northbound on Highway 83 around 7:50 p.m., while the SUV was driving southbound on the highway, making a left turn onto Powers Boulevard. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV resulting in fatal injuries to both.
The intersection was closed as a result. The police department's major crash team is investigating.