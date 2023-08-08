No serious injuries have been reported after a truck went off the road, plowing through at least three residential fences before crashing into a shed in the Falcon area Monday afternoon, according to officials with Colorado State Patrol.

“I was shocked at the amount of damage that there was,” Holly Richards, one resident whose property was damaged during the crash, told Gazette news partner KKTV.

According to Richards, this isn’t the first time a vehicle has gone off the road and through her fence, expressing concerns about the traffic on Meridian Road being a danger to her home for years.

“We have wanted a brick wall barrier for years since they extended Meridian Road from two lanes to four lanes,” Richards said. “It just seems that there needs to be a better solution for that intersection because that is not the first time we’ve had someone drive through that fence.”

Officials with CSP said they received initial reports of a crash near the intersection of Woodmen and Meridian Road. In actuality, the crash site was north of Eastonville Road.

According to Sgt. Kessler, a spokesperson for CSPD, the driver, a 74-year-old man has been cited for careless driving as of Monday evening. He said troopers are looking into the possibility of a medical issue being the cause of the crash.

Although the driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, no injuries have been reported from the incident at this time.

Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.