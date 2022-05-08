First responders freed trapped person after a crash Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 6 a.m. that there were "trapped parties" at the crash, which occurred at the intersection of W. Cheyenne Road and Woodburn Street.

One person was successfully removed from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

