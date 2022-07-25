A motorist who had to be extracted from a vehicle following a crash in Colorado Springs on Monday is being treated for "serious injuries," according to the police department.
Officers responded to an 11:30 a.m. call about a collision and a possible injured driver near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard, police said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a damaged vehicle with an occupant trapped inside.
The injured motorist, whose name was not released, was freed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening, officials said.
The westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at Venetucci were expected to be closed for several hours as detectives completed their investigation.