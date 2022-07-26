A motorist who had to be extracted from a vehicle following a crash in Colorado Springs on Monday is being treated for "serious injuries," according to the police department.
Officers responded to an 11:30 a.m. call about a collision and a possible injured driver near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard, police said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a damaged vehicle with an occupant trapped inside.
The injured motorist, whose name was not released, was freed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening, officials said.
Initial reports indicated there might have been a second car involved in the collision, but only one car was found at the scene.
The westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at Venetucci were expected to be closed for several hours as detectives completed their investigation.