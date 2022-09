A suspicious package was reported Monday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police told KKTV they received a call around 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The bomb squad was called to investigate, KKTV reported.

At about 5 p.m., police deemed the scene safe. Officials told KKTV there was a “beeping” item left in a trash can. The bomb squad learned it was a security tag.

