Sheriff's deputies negotiated with a barricaded suspect in southwest Pueblo, according to a tweet from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 Norman Lane in Pueblo.

Officials with the sheriff's office made the announcement via social media Tuesday in a post just before 3:15 p.m. Deputies were there to serve an eviction notice. 

In an update sent just before 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said there was no threat the to public.

At 4:54 p.m., officials announced the barricaded subject was taken into custody. 

