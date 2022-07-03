Colorado Springs police found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an Old Colorado City residence on Sunday after an hours-long standoff, according to a news release from the department.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the corner of Landis Court and 19th Street at about 8:24 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call involving a possible armed suspect. The caller said they were being assaulted and threatened by a man with a gun, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a “distraught female” in the front yard and a man walking back into the house, police said. The woman told police that the man was threatening to kill her before taking his own life.
Multiple Colorado Springs Police Department squad cars, augmented by SWAT units, surrounded the home, issuing repeated commands for the suspect to surrender, but got no response, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m., SWAT officers entered the house and found an “unresponsive male” inside, police said.
Medical personnel determined that the man, whose name has not been released, had fatally shot himself.