A barricaded suspect that prompted a shelter-in-place in a neighborhood east of The Citadel Mall was found dead, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Potter Drive and Maxwell Drive to locate a wanted party Monday evening. Upon arrival, police located the suspect who then barricaded himself inside a vehicle, officials said.

Police set up containment on the vehicle and attempted to communicate with the wanted man. A shelter-in-place was ordered at 6:40 p.m. for an area around 600 Potter Dr.

"After awhile they learned the suspect was deceased inside the vehicle," the tweet said.

Officials said no officers were injured nor used lethal force. Officials added that police did not fire their weapons during the call for service.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 7:30 p.m., and officials said there is no danger to the public.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Section have assumed responsibility for the ongoing death investigation. All parties involved in the call are accounted for, officials said.