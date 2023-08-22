A man is in custody and a shelter-in-place alert is lifted after a suspect crashed his vehicle and fired a weapon into the air in a Colorado Springs neighborhood near a golf course Tuesday morning.

Staff at a nearby resort detained the suspect before he was arrested by police, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At around 10:15 a.m., residents residing near the Country Club of Colorado near the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road received an alert regarding a man wielding a firearm in the area, police said. Officials asked residents to remain indoors, and to avoid windows and doors.

No injuries were reported. Neither the suspect nor his charges were identified during the ongoing investigation, police say. Additional information will be released “when available” and “when the release will not negatively impact the investigation.”

Individuals can sign up for future safety alerts coloradosprings.gov/ready.

Those with information on this incident or who were witnesses should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or the anonymous tip lines at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

