Students at North Middle School were released early on Thursday after the school reported a “strange smell” in a portion of the school building, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs School District 11.
A hazardous materials crew from Colorado Springs Fire Department investigated the report after nearly a dozen students said they felt slightly unwell, officials said.
Students and staff were moved to a safe location while hazmat specialists investigated the building. The crew detected an elevated level of carbon dioxide in one of the classrooms. The CO2 levels were determined to be relatively low, but out of “an abundance” of caution, school leaders decided to let school out early, according to D-11.
All students and staff were medically cleared before being sent home, the district reported.