An apartment complex in east Colorado Springs was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a strong gasoline odor in the building.

Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene at the Woodbine Apartments, 2020 E. Bijou St. The fire department also worked with a hazmat team.

As of 2:25 p.m., CSFD said all hazards have been mitigated and residents were allowed back into their apartments. The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

The gasoline odor was on the third floor of the apartments, CSFD said in a Tweet. Apartments were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the source of the odor was located.

There was no fire reported at the scene, CSFD said.