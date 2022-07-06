night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were investigating a shooting near B Street and Venetucci Boulevard south of Colorado Springs Wednesday, officials announced. 

Sgt. Jason Garrett said that around 3:50 p.m., deputies received multiple calls regarding a shooting in the area. 

Upon arrival, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, but Garrett did not have an update on his condition. 

Garrett said deputies have identified a suspect but that person has not been arrested. Based on information obtained at the scene, deputies say there is not a threat to the public. 

Roads in the area were closed for investigation following the deputies’ arrival but they have since been reopened, Garrett said. 

