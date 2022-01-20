Police lights
Gazette file

Colorado Springs police shut down the MLK bypass between Union Boulevard and Circle Drive Thursday night, officials with the police department said. 

The announcement came via Twitter shortly before 9:30 p.m. Police officials say the closure is due to police activity. People are asked to stay clear of the area.  

According to police officials, the closure is in relation to a shooting call for service in the area. Officials believe the section of the bypass will be closed for several hours. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

