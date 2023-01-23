Threats of an alleged shooting at a Colorado Springs school do not appear to be credible, according to police.
A text message has been circulating Monday that alleges a shooting occurred at a local school. Police continue to work with schools as they investigate the alleged threat.
We are aware of a text message that has been going around alleging a shooting was to occur at a school in Colorado Springs. The threat does not appear to be credible, we continue to work with our schools in this ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/o3l5zF7K72— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) January 23, 2023