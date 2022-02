The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has found a missing 12-year-old boy who previously was last seen in the Monument area. As of 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, he was found safe according to a tweet by officials.

Thomas Sotelo went missing Tuesday in the 200 block of Hunters Glen Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Sotelo was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants when he disappeared.

