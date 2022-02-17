The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released a complaint letter Thursday from a former wildland fire volunteer who was one of a group of firefighters who resigned citing allegations of being ostracized in the office's wildland fire team.

The decision to release the letter stems from a Feb. 11 incident in which someone gained access to the wildland fire team's now-deleted Twitter account and made a post, thanking 18 volunteer firefighters who mass resigned.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office responded, acknowledging that some had resigned but that the information in the tweet was "not accurate."

Colorado law states that the Sheriff's Office is to provide wildland fire management and in El Paso County, that obligation is fulfilled through the wildland fire team, which is comprised of paid staff and volunteers. The team has four paid employees and 15 volunteers, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office.

Mynatt said Thursday that the resignations stemmed from changes the Sheriff's Office implemented "in furtherance of the Sheriff’s Office commitment to ensure the safety of El Paso County citizens and to ensure the efficient operations of the Team."

One of the firefighters who resigned wrote a letter to Sheriff Bill Elder, detailing increasing hostilities between paid staffers and volunteers, the latter of whom he said were seeing their roles on the team diminish.

"We were taken out of key positions in the organizational chart and that made the divide between paid and volunteer unworkable forcing many of us to resign our leadership positions," the man said.

"We were left at fire base on fire calls, we were made to turn in all radios and leave all gear at fire base."

The former volunteer also mentions an investigation that saw a beloved chief placed on administrative leave as part of the reason for the deteriorating relations between paid staff and volunteers. While Mynatt did not mention the chief by name in her statement, she noted that investigations are taken seriously.

"As with all Sheriff’s Office personnel, complaints of harassment and discrimination from the Wildland Team are investigated by the County Attorney’s office, under attorney guidance, with that investigation being shielded by the attorney/client privilege," she said.

The volunteer said he had been a volunteer with the team since 1999. He noted that the firefighters who resigned had fought many of the state's most dangerous wildfires including the Cameron Peak fire, Pine Gulch fire, Hayman fire, Beaver Creek Fire, Waldo Canyon fire and Black Forest fire.

"Those who are leaving are unified in that we are not done serving but equally unified in that there is no longer a meaningful place for people like us in this organization," he said.